Anderson Co. Animal Control Unveils New Emblem, Introduces New Staff

CLINTON – Anderson County Animal Care & Control recently unveiled a new emblem, designed by one of its new animal control officers.

With a shield, a pair of hands, and the silhouette of a cat and dog, and in colors of blue, silver, gold and black, the new emblem conveys the top aspects of the responsibilities held by Anderson County Animal Care & Control.

“The shield represents the enforcement (control) side, and the caring hands represent the protection (care) we are entrusted to give the animals,” Animal Care & Control Officer Paul Rehn said.

Rehn, one of two new animal control officers hired in 2020 by Anderson County, was inspired to create the new emblem for the department to give it a new sense of identity in the community.

Rehn took his ideas and drawings to Mark Irwin, owner of Racer X Enterprises in Knoxville, and Irwin was instrumental in turning Rehn’s drawings into the new emblem, which has now been added to the county’s animal control vehicles.

“While I had the vision for the design, Mark at Racer X Enterprises, brought it to life and exceeded my expectations,” Rehn said.

Rehn came to Anderson County Animal Care & Control with 20-plus years in law enforcement and 16 years as a K9 team handler.

Paul Rehn, one of Anderson County’s newest animal control officers, is pictured with his dog, Jake, standing beside his work truck that shows the new department emblem

Additionally, Animal Control Officer Rodger McLaughlin, also hired last year, has decades of experience in law enforcement. Together, with Animal Care & Control Director Brian Porter, the team has more than 50 years of combined years of experience in law enforcement, and animal care and control.

“The new emblem and design on the vehicles identify who we are and our mission to serve the animals and community of Anderson County,” Animal Care & Control Director Brian Porter said. “Along with our new officers, Paul Rehn and Rodger McLauhglin, who bring experience and professionalism to the team, we’re excited about the future and we look forward to continuing our service to the community,” Porter added.

“I am extremely proud of Paul’s time and creativity in designing an impressive emblem that speaks to their duties as officers, but also the compassion they have for animals,” Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank said. “Paul hit a home run with his efforts. This is another advancement for our team as we strive to better serve the public. Animal Care & Control couldn’t do what they do without the support of the community and our Anderson County Board of Commissioners. We are enormously thankful and look forward to continued progress,” the mayor said.

The animal control officers join a small team of full- and part-time staff members at the Anderson County Animal Shelter in providing care, love and attention to the animals in the Shelter’s custody until they are fostered, adopted or reclaimed by their owners. To learn more about the animal shelter, visit www.andersonanimals.org.

