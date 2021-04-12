ACSO K-9 tracks down wanted man inside an Oak Ridge church

Sunday proved to be eventful for members of an Oak Ridge church after a wanted fugitive fleeing from a traffic stop at Tulane and the Turnpike decided to use their building as a hiding place.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department says that they were contacted by Oak Ridge Police at around 11:15 am Sunday, who requested that a K-9 unit be brought in to track down the suspect, who entered First United Methodist Church in between the 10 am and and 11 am services.

The 11 am service and Worship on the Lawn at 1 pm were both canceled as the building was still being searched and cleared.

ACSO Sgt. Jon Acker and his K9 partner Baron responded to the church to search for the man, who was wanted in Ohio and was considered armed and dangerous. As the ACSO points out, Oak Ridge’s First United Methodist Church is a large building with many places to hide, but after about two hours of searching, Baron alerted on a bathroom closet. When the door was opened, the supect immediately surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

“I am very grateful to be working this dog and blessed to have some awesome people working with us and who have helped us along the way” stated Sgt. Acker.

“Today was a great example of the exceptional professionals we have working in law enforcement. The team at ORPD was phenomenal today and worked great with our agency in finding this wanted individual. The staff at First United Methodist was instrumental in this as well. Job well done by everyone” concluded Sheriff Russell Barker.

No one was hurt during Sunday’s episode.

Casey J. Jones, 30

JONES, CASEY J

Age: 30

Class: 2 PRETRIAL/NON-SENTENCED FELON

Race/Sex: W/M

Intake Date: 04/11/2021 01:00 PM

City: COLUMBUS

Arrested By: OAK RIDGE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Charge Bond FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE 0 HOLD PLACED 0 EVADING ARREST 0 RESISTING ARREST 0 VIOLATION TINT LAW 0

