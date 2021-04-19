According to WVLT-TV, Human Remains found in Roane County

According to WVLT
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is aiding in an investigation after human remains were found in Roane County.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the KCSO Major Crimes Unit responded.
This is a developing story.
