A Harriman Police High Speed Pursuit lands One in Jail

Just after midnight last night Harriman Police pursued a car after the driver wouldn’t pull over and sped away near downtown, leading them to Swan Pond Road where a county deputy assisted them in stopping the car. The Harriman Police Department tells us today the report isn’t ready for release yet but that Darrell Fink was arrested after the investigation. We do know he is already out of jail after posting bond. We will bring you more on this as we get it.
Tags Darrell Fink DUI evading arrest possession of firearm pursuit Reckless Driving
