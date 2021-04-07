7 year old Girl struck by vehicle in Claxton

Brad Jones 2 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 9 Views

A seven-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle on Edgemoor Road in front of the Breadbox gas station and convenience store in Anderson County’s Claxton community on Wednesday evening and the Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating. According to the THP, the girl and two other pedestrians were standing in the continuous turn lane on Edgemoor near Mooncrest Lane waiting to cross shortly before 7 pm, when she stepped out in front of an eastbound Ford F150 driven by a Knoxville man, and was struck.

The driver and his passenger immediately pulled over and checked on the girl’s condition, and remained on the scene during the investigation. The little girl was initially going to be flown to UT Medical Center for treatment of what were described as serious injuries, but the LIFESTAR medical helicopter was called back, and the girl taken to UT by ambulance. As of Thursday morning, she was described by one law enforcement source as being in “critical’ condition.

The preliminary report from the THP indicates that both occupants of the pickup were wearing seat belts and were not injured. The report also indicates that no charges will be filed in connection to what appears to be a terrible accident. As we learn more, we will pass it along to you.

The Driver is not expected to be charged.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Pedestrian Struck on Edgemoor Road

UPDATE 7:56pm Lifestar was canceled and the child was taken via ambulance. THP is the …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: