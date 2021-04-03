3 displaced, no injuries after cigarette sparks house fire on Jonathan Place in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (April 26, 2021) – Three adults are displaced following a house fire on Jonathan Place over the weekend.

The Oak Ridge Fire Department (ORFD) was called to a structure fire on the 200-block of Jonathan Place on Friday evening around 9:22 p.m. Crews arrived at 9:26 p.m. and found smoke coming from the residence. The fire was under control by 9:32 p.m.

An initial investigation shows that cause of the fire was determined to be an improperly extinguished cigarette. While three people were displaced, no one was injured.

ORFD, Oak Ridge Police Department, Anderson County EMS, and American Red Cross responded to the scene.

This is the third structure fire ORFD has responded to due to improperly extinguished cigarettes since March 2021. ORFD would like to share the following tips for cigarette safety from the United States Fire Administration:

Smoke outside. Many things in your home can catch on fire if they touch something hot like a cigarette or ashes. It is always safer to smoke outside.

Put cigarettes out all the way. Do this every time. Don’t walk away from lit cigarettes and other smoking materials. Put water on the ashes and butts to make sure they are really out before you put them in the trash.

Be alert. Do not smoke after taking medicine that makes you tired. You may not be able to prevent or escape from a fire if you are sleepy or have taken medicine that makes you tired.

Never smoke around medical oxygen. Medical oxygen can explode if a flame or spark is near. Even if the oxygen is turned off, it can still catch on fire.

Never smoke in bed. Mattresses and bedding can catch on fire easily. Do not smoke in bed because you might fall asleep with a lit cigarette.

Put your cigarette out in an ashtray or bucket with sand. Use ashtrays with a wide base so they won’t tip over and start a fire.

For more information, contact the Oak Ridge Fire Department at (865) 425-3520 or follow @OakRidgeFireDept on Facebook.

