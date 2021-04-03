3 displaced, no injuries after cigarette sparks house fire on Jonathan Place in Oak Ridge

Brad Jones 5 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 5 Views

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (April 26, 2021) – Three adults are displaced following a house fire on Jonathan Place over the weekend.

The Oak Ridge Fire Department (ORFD) was called to a structure fire on the 200-block of Jonathan Place on Friday evening around 9:22 p.m. Crews arrived at 9:26 p.m. and found smoke coming from the residence. The fire was under control by 9:32 p.m.

An initial investigation shows that cause of the fire was determined to be an improperly extinguished cigarette. While three people were displaced, no one was injured.

ORFD, Oak Ridge Police Department, Anderson County EMS, and American Red Cross responded to the scene.

This is the third structure fire ORFD has responded to due to improperly extinguished cigarettes since March 2021. ORFD would like to share the following tips for cigarette safety from the United States Fire Administration:

  • Smoke outside. Many things in your home can catch on fire if they touch something hot like a cigarette or ashes. It is always safer to smoke outside.
  • Put cigarettes out all the way. Do this every time. Don’t walk away from lit cigarettes and other smoking materials. Put water on the ashes and butts to make sure they are really out before you put them in the trash.
  • Be alert. Do not smoke after taking medicine that makes you tired. You may not be able to prevent or escape from a fire if you are sleepy or have taken medicine that makes you tired.
  • Never smoke around medical oxygen. Medical oxygen can explode if a flame or spark is near. Even if the oxygen is turned off, it can still catch on fire.
  • Never smoke in bed. Mattresses and bedding can catch on fire easily. Do not smoke in bed because you might fall asleep with a lit cigarette.
  • Put your cigarette out in an ashtray or bucket with sand. Use ashtrays with a wide base so they won’t tip over and start a fire.

For more information, contact the Oak Ridge Fire Department at (865) 425-3520 or follow @OakRidgeFireDept on Facebook.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Executive Order 80 ends local authority to issue mask mandates

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the end of statewide public health …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: